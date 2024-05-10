Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

CRNX stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $48.77. 402,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,179.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

