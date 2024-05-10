CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

