Critical Review: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) versus German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and German American Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 German American Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

CNB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Given German American Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 15.96% 10.73% 0.94% German American Bancorp 25.83% 13.98% 1.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares CNB Financial and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.3% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CNB Financial pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and German American Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $216.95 million 1.94 $58.02 million $2.38 8.44 German American Bancorp $247.53 million 3.87 $85.89 million $2.85 11.35

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides private banking; and wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, as well as engages in consumer discount loan and finance business. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. It also offers checking, saving, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; wire transfer; credit cards; home equity, mortgages, and small business; treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, digital wallet, mobile check deposit, credit score and report, money management, and estatements, as well as wealth advisory. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.