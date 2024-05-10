Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,827. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.