Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.31.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,827. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

