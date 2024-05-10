CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. CS Disco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE LAW traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.23.
In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
