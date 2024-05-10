CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 30.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. CS Disco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE LAW traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Read Our Latest Report on CS Disco

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.