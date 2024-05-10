CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
CSP Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 50,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,928. CSP has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSPI. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
