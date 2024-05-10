Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 19,374 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 1,149.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

