Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 104 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in FedEx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in FedEx by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 10,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $354,505,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $262.06 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

