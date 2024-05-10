Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CEO Ryan Mcmonagle Purchases 10,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance
Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 366,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,472. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
View Our Latest Report on CTOS
About Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Custom Truck One Source
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.