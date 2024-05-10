Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CEO Ryan Mcmonagle Purchases 10,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 366,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,472. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 185,272 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 994,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on CTOS

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.