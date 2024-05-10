Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,475 shares of company stock worth $46,055,306. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $611.80. The stock had a trading volume of 909,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.11 and a 200-day moving average of $532.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.61 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

