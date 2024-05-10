Decred 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Decred has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.17 or 0.00031648 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $307.66 million and $2.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00090155 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014408 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.68 or 0.79535489 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,047,707 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

