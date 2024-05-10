Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. 43,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,063. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

