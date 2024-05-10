Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DHIL traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.69. 19,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642. The company has a market cap of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $188.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.81.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diamond Hill Investment Group

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.