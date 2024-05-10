DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Capitalization of $206.32 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 7% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $206.32 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,325.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.21 or 0.00700236 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00133393 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009863 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043852 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067942 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00220131 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00103159 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,000,614,329 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars.
