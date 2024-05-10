DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Capitalization of $206.32 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 7% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $206.32 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,325.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.21 or 0.00700236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00133393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00220131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00103159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,000,614,329 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.