Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.64

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 80844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

