Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. 2,534,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

