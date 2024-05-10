Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Trading Down 9.4 %

DIOD traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 866,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.