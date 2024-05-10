Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Diodes updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Stock Down 9.3 %

Diodes stock traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,037. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

