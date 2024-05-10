Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 56.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter worth $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO opened at $46.45 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

