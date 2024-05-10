Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 229,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 91,994 shares.The stock last traded at $37.40 and had previously closed at $46.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Get Docebo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCBO

Docebo Trading Down 22.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 56.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.