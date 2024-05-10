Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.62. Approximately 181,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 146,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$654.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.72.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7904016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.