Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

D stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. 5,041,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

