Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.
Douglas Elliman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DOUG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 1,740,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.42.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Elliman
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.