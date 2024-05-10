Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOUG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 1,740,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

