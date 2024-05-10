Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.640-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -292.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

