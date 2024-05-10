DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.86

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.86 and last traded at $116.18, with a volume of 60956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,202,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

