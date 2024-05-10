Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Plans $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

DUK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

