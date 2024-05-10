Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Plans $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.
Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
DUK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48.
Insider Activity
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
