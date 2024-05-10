Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 848,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,324. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

