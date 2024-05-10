Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $272.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.