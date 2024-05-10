Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday.
Ascend Wellness Price Performance
Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $272.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.82.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
