Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.59

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5924 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Edenred Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 9,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,371. Edenred has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.
Edenred Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edenred
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.