Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.050-7.850 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,131. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

