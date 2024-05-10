Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.050-7.850 EPS.
Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of EA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,131. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on EA
Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts
In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electronic Arts
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.