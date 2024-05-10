Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Boosted by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,567 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up 2.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.12% of Element Solutions worth $62,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,662 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 753,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

