Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,814 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 5.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $134,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $539.18. 841,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,490. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $543.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

