Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380,200 shares during the period. Embraer makes up about 3.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Embraer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 285,282 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Embraer by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth $4,137,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Embraer Stock Down 1.8 %

ERJ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 1,322,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,588. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.