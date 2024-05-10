Emma Gray Buys 669,178 Shares of Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Stock

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT – Get Free Report) insider Emma Gray acquired 669,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$127,143.82 ($84,201.21).
Emma Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Emma Gray bought 19,750,000 shares of Beamtree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$4,147,500.00 ($2,746,688.74).
Beamtree Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
About Beamtree
Beamtree Holdings Limited develops and commercializes clinical decision support (CDS) systems to healthcare industry in Australia and internationally. The company offers RippleDown Expert, a CDS system that provides real-time patient monitoring and alerting solutions; RippleDown Auditor, that automates real-time reviews of data, ensuring accuracy across data entry, billing, specimen reception, and flagging suspected errors; and PICQ, a coding quality assessment tool for public and private hospitals, health services, and state health departments that assesses and reports clinically coded data.
