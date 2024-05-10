Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,128 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,128 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after buying an additional 305,912 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 709,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,232,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $265,302,000 after purchasing an additional 840,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FCX opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,667 shares of company stock worth $18,592,670 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

