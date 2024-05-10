Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $269,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.