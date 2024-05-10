Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $215,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 684.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $186.42 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

