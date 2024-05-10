Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,245 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

