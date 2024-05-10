Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 995 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,787,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,721,000 after purchasing an additional 791,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

SCHK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.