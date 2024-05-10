Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $201,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $517.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

