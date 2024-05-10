Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Update

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,661. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $150.51 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Encore Wire by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 14.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2,775.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 64,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

