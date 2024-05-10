Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:EXK remained flat at $3.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,432,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $799.13 million, a P/E ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.67. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,440 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,065 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

