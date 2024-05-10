Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Enerplus has raised its dividend by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enerplus has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

