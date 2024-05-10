Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.1 million.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.34. 497,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

