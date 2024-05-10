Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.11.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

