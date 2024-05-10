ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

ESE stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.10. 119,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $118.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at ESCO Technologies

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

