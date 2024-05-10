ETF Store Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 285.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 891,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 714,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,520. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

