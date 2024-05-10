ETF Store Inc. Buys 3,517 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 3,871,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

