ETF Store Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,831,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.45. 1,181,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

