ETF Store Inc. Buys Shares of 1,446 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.7 %

TGT stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

